Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday.

School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County Schools are canceled. School and other activities are canceled on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"The current track shows that we can expect tropical storm-force winds (ranging from 58 to 73 mph) to begin impacting our area on Wednesday evening," Polk County Schools said in a Facebook post. "Our greatest concern is the safety of our students and staff. High wind speeds affect our ability to operate school buses safely."

School was already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Nicole became a tropical storm Tuesday as it continues an approach toward Florida's east coast. Ahead of anticipated impacts from the storm, a tropical storm watch was issued for much of Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area.