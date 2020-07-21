x
Polk County schools delay practices for fall sports because of pandemic

The district said student-athletes should contact their coaches for more information.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools on Tuesday announced it's postponing practices for fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports affected include football, girls' volleyball, cross country, swimming, diving and golf. Practices were supposed to begin July 27.

The district said physical conditioning will continue for school sports.

“We’re delaying the start of all fall sport practices to further evaluate the situation,” PCPS Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot said.

