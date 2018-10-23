LAKELAND, Fla. -- Polk County Schools said elevated levels of lead were found on four fixtures at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland.

The school district said the fixtures were taken out of service and will remain out of service until the proper repairs are made.

The move came during the process of testing at all school sites in the county for lead in the water supply. Elevated amounts mean lead was found at or above 15 million parts per billion.

The school district said all lead testing news and updates are posted on the district's website.

