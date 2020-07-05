Polk County seniors will graduate at Joker Marchant Stadium

Multiple health precautions will be put in place including temperature checks, mask requirements and rules for sitting six feet apart.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Graduation: it's something that has been at the forefront of the class of 2020s minds as the coronavirus forces school districts to get creative with commencement ceremonies.

Now, seniors in Polk County are getting a special treat: graduating at a baseball stadium.

Polk County Public Schools announced it will conduct its 2020 graduation ceremonies, this June, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

It's the home of the Detroit Tigers' spring training games and the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled we’re able to give this opportunity to our seniors and their families,” Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said.“Like every senior class, the Class of 2020 has looked forward to graduation day for many years. By conducting the ceremonies at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, we will be able to give them the ceremony they deserve and have always wanted, while still abiding by social-distancing and health guidelines."

The school district said all of its traditional high schools, in addition to, Gause Academy, Fresh Start, East Area Adult, Polk Grad Academy, Polk Virtual School, Ridge Technical College, Traviss Technical College and West Area Adult will have their graduations at the stadium.

All ceremonies will also be live-streamed to the district's YouTube page.

Health precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of graduates, guests and school district staff.

Here is what is currently planned:

The Florida Department of Health is being consulted during the planning of graduation ceremonies.

Temperatures will be checked as individuals enter the stadium. Anyone running a fever, including graduates, will not be allowed to attend or participate.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask, including graduates.

Graduates will receive four tickets each. The tickets will include a seat number. Limiting the number of guests and assigning them to seats at least six feet apart will ensure social distancing.

The stadium, including seats, will be disinfected daily.

Graduates will stand six feet apart during the ceremony.

There will be no handshakes.

Ceremonies will be condensed to approximately one hour to limit exposure.

A graduation schedule can be found here. The school district does note that exact times will be settled once the dates are closer.

