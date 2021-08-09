Polk County sergeant accused of domestic violence

"Anyone who works in public service must be held to a higher standard," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A sergeant at the Polk Correctional Institute was arrested early Monday morning on accusations she slapped a man during an argument, the sheriff's office said.

Danielle Jensen, 38, faces a charge of battery domestic violence, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

The man told a deputy that Jensen slapped him in the face after he returned home from the bar, authorities said. Jensen reportedly said she and the man were fighting because he took her car without permission.

"Anyone who works in public service must be held to a higher standard," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Violent behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, especially from a public service employee."