Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people

The sheriff's office claims the 11 pounds of the drug seized is enough to kill 2.7 million people.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to go into detail about the agency's largest fentanyl bust, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Judd is expected to speak around 10 a.m. Friday at the Polk County Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven. 10 Tampa Bay will bring you the live news conference online, on our 10 Tampa Bay app and on Facebook and YouTube. You'll also be able to tune in via 10 Tampa Bay+ on Roku and Fire TV.

Three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are accused of trafficking fentanyl from Mexico to Polk County.