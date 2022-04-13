Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss year-long gang racketeering investigation

A total of 41 people have been charged during the investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to discuss a year-long, multi-agency investigation into gang racketeering.

Judd is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Winter Haven. Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood, Florida Department of Correction Secretary Ricky Dixon and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will join the sheriff.

According to the sheriff's office, 41 people who were either known gang members or associates of gang members face charges as a result of the investigation. The people charged are from both Florida and North Carolina.

Twelve of the people charged face racketeering charges.