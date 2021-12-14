You better watch out: Grady Judd turned into 'Sheriff on a Shelf' for the holidays

"You know you want one - your kids are guaranteed to behave with this guy watching over them," the sheriff's office wrote.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — You've most likely heard of an Elf of a Shelf, but what about a Sheriff on a Shelf?

Well, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is once again carving out a lane of his own by becoming the "most famous crime-fighting elf of all."

Fans of the ever-popular Florida sheriff can now purchase a plush miniature-sized version of sheriff Judd to help keep their kids in check this holiday season.



"He does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do…watches over the children, making sure they’re nice not naughty, and sharing his intel with Saint Nick," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The 10-inch customized collectible is being sold for $15 and is first-come, first-serve at the sheriff's office front desk or at any PCSO district command office. You can only buy the crime-fighting elf in person, and purchases are cash only.

All proceeds will be donated to the Polk County Sheriff's Office charity

"You know you want one - your kids are guaranteed to behave with this guy watching over them," the sheriff's office wrote.

According to the sheriff's office, the tiny Judd can do what other elves can't. The Sheriff on a Shelf doesn't need to move daily and can stay up year-round to encourage kids to be nice all year.



"Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf will remind your offspring to be good 365 days of the year (366 days in leap years)," the sheriff's office wrote.

Other uses for the Sheriff on a Shelf include:

"The co-worker who can’t grasp the concept of the Honor-System Snack Box."

"That guy at parties who frequently says, 'Hold my beer and watch this.'"