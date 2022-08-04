Polk County sheriff to provide info on Lakeland teacher arrest

Sheriff Grady Judd is also expected to discuss the recent arrest of a firefighter and first-degree murder charges for three men.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is setting himself up for a busy Friday.

Not only is he going to provide an update on a murder that happened in January in Winter Haven but also about the recent arrests of a Lakeland teacher and Polk County firefighter, the sheriff's office said.

Judd is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Friday at the sheriff's operation center in Winter Haven.

According to the sheriff's office, three men who were arrested for a Jan. 30 murder in Winter Haven have been indicted by a grand jury for 1st-degree murder.

Antonio Bernard Lewis, Jr., Jermain Leonard Hawthorne and Mecheal Jean-Charles were all indicted and charged with 1st-degree murder and other charges, according to a release.

Judd is also expected to speak on the arrests of a local teacher and firefighter.

The sheriff's office says 39-year-old Derek Cortez Stribling was arrested for lewd/lascivious molestation of a minor, lewd/lascivious conduct, offenses against students by an authority figure and transmitting material harmful to a minor.

The charges involved two students, the agency said. Stribling is reportedly a teacher at Crossroads Christian School, located on Old Polk City Road in Lakeland.