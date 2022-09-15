Sheriff Judd to provide details on undercover operation to find child predators

The sheriff's office said among the men arrested during the operation were employees working at Disney, Amazon and Publix.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide details on an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of more than a dozen men accused of trying to have sex with children.

The sheriff's office said Judd will speak at 10 a.m. about "Operation Cyber Guardian 2" at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

According to a release, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff's Office, just wrapped up a two-week undercover investigation to find people who "prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity."

The detectives reportedly posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps and on dating sites in order to find them. During the operation, 13 men were arrested, including a Disney employee, a Publix employee, an Amazon employee and a man "who installs internet safety programs in schools."

The agency said three of the men thought they were talking with a parent or guardian of a child who wanted to teach their "child" to have sex or to arrange for the child to have sex with the man.

Eight of the accused predators traveled to a location with the intent to have sex with children, the sheriff's office said. Five men had sexually explicit conversations or sent harmful material to the undercover detectives, who the men believed were children.

"We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to search out

these evil predators before they get to our children," Judd said in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and the detectives in our partnering agencies, these 13 predators have been arrested. We are going hold them criminally accountable for their attempts to sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children. Parents, please get all in your child's business when it comes to their use of electronic devices that gives them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and

ensure parental controls are enabled to keep men like these away from your

kids."