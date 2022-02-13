Award given to Polk deputy who lost 2 fingers while disarming man with explosive

Law enforcement officers also recognized a lieutenant who protected deputies and helped save a young girl's life in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is honoring a deputy injured last summer while trying to disarm a man who had a homemade explosive.

This past week, Deputy Eric Lawes was presented with this year's Distinguished Service Award from the Polk County Police Chiefs Association. Sheriff Grady Judd stood by Lawes' side and congratulated him.

Six months ago, a relieved Judd was holding a news conference after learning Lawes would survive.

"The good Lord was just with us last night or there would've been children without a father and a wife without a wonderful husband," Judd said at the time.

Back on Aug. 8, 2021, Lawes grabbed a metal pipe from a suspect at the Dundee Motor Lodge on US-27. The pipe exploded, causing Lawes to lose the index and middle fingers on his left hand.

Despite the agonizing pain, Lawes – a true professional who had been with the agency since 2011– kept his mind on public safety. Keeping his composure, he called for back-up and still managed to detain the man until fellow deputies arrived, not knowing if there might be other explosives.

"His quick and decisive actions protected other civilians and law enforcement officers from serious injury or even death. Lawes has had several surgeries and is still in rehab therapy, but his goal is to return to the job he loves – being a deputy sheriff," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote Friday in a statement.

Investigators have determined the pipe was a zip gun, or improvised firearm, that came apart, leading to the blast – which involved a 12-gauge shotgun buckshot round coming out and striking both Lawes and the armed man.

No deputies fired any guns that day.

The man with the makeshift firearm was charged with attempted murder and possessing or discharging a destructive device, among other crimes.

Deputy Lawes wasn't the only Polk County law enforcement officer recognized this past week.

Lt. Duane Tompkins was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for his bravery on the September day authorities say a man shot and killed four people, including a baby, in Lakeland.

Tompkins instructed his deputies to establish a perimeter as he directly approached a back door of the house on Sept. 5, 2021. The gunman began shooting at Tompkins, who fired back – directing "cover fire" to protect his deputies.

Together, they regrouped and planned a tactical approach that ultimately allowed them to rescue an 11-year-old girl who'd been shot repeatedly and survived.

"Undoubtedly, Lt. Tompkins’ leadership, valor, bravery, and heroic actions saved others on scene, to include the small child and his fellow law enforcement officers," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

In a quote of his own, Sheriff Judd expressed how proud he was of Lawes and Tompkins for their efforts to protect the people of Polk County.

"They stood in the gap between good and evil during these incredibly dangerous situations; they are true heroes," Judd said. "I want to thank the Polk County Police Chiefs Association for recognizing them."

The gunman in the Lakeland massacre was identified by authorities as a military veteran. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer – among other charges.

He was denied bond.