x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Polk Sheriff Judd to discuss 100 arrests made in human trafficking, child predator operation

The sheriff's office says "Operation March Sadness 2" involved multiple agencies in the Tampa Bay area.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss more than 100 arrests made during an undercover operation investigating human trafficking, according to the agency. 

"Operation March Sadness 2" was a multi-law enforcement agency undercover operation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution and child predators, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

More than 100 arrests were made over the course of the six-day operation, "including arrests for child predators," the agency said. 

Judd is expected to speak around 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

RELATED: Sheriff Judd: Men arrested on child porn charges have 'hitch in their giddy-up'

RELATED: 'He's a menace': Man shot in neck after attempted robbery, confrontation with deputies

In Other News

Winter Haven officer crashes into pedestrian near Legoland, police say