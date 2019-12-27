AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Auburndale.

Investigators said there were no deputies hurt in the shooting. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is at the scene and is expected to give an update later tonight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

