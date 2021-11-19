'He followed the law': Sheriff Judd defends deputy who fatally shot woman holding shovel

Family members say the situation could have been handled differently.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says one of his deputies was in the right for fatally shooting a young woman after investigators say she came at him with a shovel.

According to Judd, over the course of a week, 24-year-old Jessiram Hweih Rivera's mother filed two Marchman orders. The first happened on Nov. 4 when deputies Baker-acted Rivera, according to the sheriff. Days later, Judd says she was released, and her mother once again filed a Marchman order. This time, deputies were not able to find Rivera.

It wasn't until Deputy Sean Speakman responded to reports of a person walking in and out of traffic on a busy Polk County roadway that law enforcement once again made contact with Rivera. According to Judd, Rivera was slamming a shovel on the side of the road when Speakman approached her.

Rivera would walk toward Speakman with the shovel over her head all while he asked her to drop it, Judd said. After what the sheriff says were "several" attempts of asking Rivera to drop the shovel, Speakman fired his gun four times, killing Rivera.

"His decision was right, under the circumstances he had before him in that moment in time, with that violent weapon and her angry," Judd said.

Rivera's relatives, however, say the situation could've been handled differently.

“I just want justice for my sister. That’s all I want,” Rivera's sister, Shamsie Hweih, 23, said. “For it to be right.”

Hweih doesn’t deny that her sister, the mother of two young girls ages 6 and 2 months, had a history of trouble that includes assault, drugs and battery on a police officer. But it was brought on, she says, by mental health issues and drug addiction. Her erratic behavior while holding a shovel, she says, should have been handled differently.

Sheriff Judd says he feels sorry for Rivera's family but added it was her actions that he says put them in this situation.

"She has a history of doing these things and she did it that day," Judd said.

Talking the media, the sheriff listed Rivera's long arrest record but admitted that Speakman was not aware of any of her history.

The shooting has raised several questions when it comes to PCSO’s options regarding less-lethal force, intervention from mental health resources, and lack of body cameras – even as other departments have embraced such measures.

Hweih says, just days before the shooting, her mother had reached out to get Rivera help. The system, they say, failed her.

“The day before, a cop was looking for her to help her. The next day, another cop shot her,” Hweih said. “I don’t. I just don’t understand.”

The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and coroner are all conducting independent investigations, which is considered standard procedure.

Rivera's relatives say they will now be raising the children.