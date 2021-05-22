Polk sheriff: 3-year-old shoots, injures toddler in Lakeland

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give more information about the shooting Saturday afternoon.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 3-year-old shot a toddler Friday night, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

The younger child, who is 2 years of age, is said to be "seriously wounded."

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give a news conference around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to detail what happened.

No other information was immediately released.