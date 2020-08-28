POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to give an update after he says a homeowner shot an intruder Friday morning.
Investigators said the shooting happened off Old Polk County Road in Lakeland. Sheriff Judd says a homeowner and a person who was trying to break into a residence are involved.
Sheriff Judd says he will give an update at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
10 Tampa Bay will stream that briefing on Facebook.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for more details.
- Hillsborough County Schools to have emergency meeting after Florida's largest teacher's union dealt victory in reopening case
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the final night of the Republican National Convention
- Deputies: Florida man arrested for robbery while out on bond
- Man serving life for murder cleared after 37 years thanks to DNA
- Archaeologists search for more graves at old Pinellas County school
- Lightning, Bruins Game 4 postponed in support of social justice
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter