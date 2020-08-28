Sheriff Judd says he will give an update at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to give an update after he says a homeowner shot an intruder Friday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened off Old Polk County Road in Lakeland. Sheriff Judd says a homeowner and a person who was trying to break into a residence are involved.

Sheriff Judd says he will give an update at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

10 Tampa Bay will stream that briefing on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for more details.

