'Betty T' retires from Polk County Sheriff’s Office after 60 years

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Tomlinson has been with the agency longer than Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After spending 60 years with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Betty Tomlinson, also known as "Betty T," retired from the agency on Thursday.

"She spent the past 60 years of her life blessing our agency with her sweet smile, calm nature, and excellent customer service skills," the sheriff's office wrote in the post. "We will all miss her very much!"

Tomlinson's member number was 13, and the latest hires are in the 9,700 range, the sheriff's office said to put in perspective how long she has been serving the agency.

