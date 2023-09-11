x
Polk County

Looking for a kid's Halloween costume? Be a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy for $20

The costume comes with an inflatable patrol car and suspenders along with a child-sized deputy uniform shirt.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking for a fun Halloween costume for your child, look no further! They can become a Polk County deputy for the day for only $20.

The one-of-a-kind deputy sheriff and patrol car costumes are up for grabs again this year, a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains.

The costume comes with an inflatable patrol car and suspenders along with a child-sized deputy uniform shirt. There's a blank name tag space for a name.

"Batteries are not included in the costume set," the agency wrote.

Costumes are being sold from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff's office's main office, the five districts and the two jail lobbies, which are located at:

  • PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center
    • 1891 Jim Keene Boulevard (near All Saints’ Academy), Winter Haven
  • Southwest District Office
    • 4120 U.S. Highway 98 South (near the entrance to Polk State College), Lakeland
  • Northwest District Office
    • 1045 Wedgewood Estates Boulevard (near the Best Buy shopping center), Lakeland
  • Central District Office
    • 3635 Avenue G NW (near Westwood Middle School), Winter Haven
  • Southeast District Office
    • 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way (across from Eagle Ridge Mall), Lake Wales
  • Northeast District Office
    • 1100 Dunson Road (near Cracker Barrel on US 27), Davenport
  • Central County Jail lobby
    • 2390 Bob Phillips Road, Bartow
  • South County Jail lobby
    • 1103 U.S. Highway 98 West, Frostproof

They can only be bought in person and with cash.

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 11, 2023

