Looking for a kid's Halloween costume? Be a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy for $20

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking for a fun Halloween costume for your child, look no further! They can become a Polk County deputy for the day for only $20.

The one-of-a-kind deputy sheriff and patrol car costumes are up for grabs again this year, a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains.

The costume comes with an inflatable patrol car and suspenders along with a child-sized deputy uniform shirt. There's a blank name tag space for a name.

"Batteries are not included in the costume set," the agency wrote.

Costumes are being sold from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff's office's main office, the five districts and the two jail lobbies, which are located at:

PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center 1891 Jim Keene Boulevard (near All Saints’ Academy), Winter Haven

Southwest District Office 4120 U.S. Highway 98 South (near the entrance to Polk State College), Lakeland

Northwest District Office 1045 Wedgewood Estates Boulevard (near the Best Buy shopping center), Lakeland

Central District Office 3635 Avenue G NW (near Westwood Middle School), Winter Haven

Southeast District Office 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way (across from Eagle Ridge Mall), Lake Wales

Northeast District Office 1100 Dunson Road (near Cracker Barrel on US 27), Davenport

Central County Jail lobby 2390 Bob Phillips Road, Bartow

South County Jail lobby 1103 U.S. Highway 98 West, Frostproof



They can only be bought in person and with cash.