Polk sheriff: 3 deputies resign, face felony charges related to evidence tampering

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says three of its deputies have been arrested and no longer work for the agency.

The sheriff's office said on Monday the three deputies resigned from the agency. They face felony charges related to evidence tampering, according to investigators.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to reveal more details about the case at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven.

No further information has been released on the case.

