Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash that killed motorcyclist

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash and excessive speed appears to be a factor, the sheriff's office says.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that led to the death of a 31-year-old motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to a 911 call about a crash between a sedan and motorcycle on US 17 and Oakcrest Drive in Lake Alfred.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation shows 31-year-old Cory Hippensteel was driving his Suzuki Sport Motorcycle at a high rate of speed before hitting the side of a Toyota Camry attempting to pull out of a hotel parking lot.

The Camry was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 at the time to turn left and travel south when the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the car, causing it to rotate 180 degrees and the motorcycle to split in two, according to a press release.

Hippensteel was ejected from the motorcycle and traveled about 150 feet north along the roadway. The driver and passenger of the Camry claim to have not seen the motorcycle approaching before the crash.

Deputies say Hippensteel was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Hippensteel was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash and excessive speed appears to be a factor, the sheriff's office says.

The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now: