POLK COUNTY, Fla.—A team of more than 30 Polk County deputies and support personnel made their way to the Florida Panhandle to help with Hurricane Michael efforts Saturday morning.

This is the second team from Polk County to head up to the Panhandle following the devastating storm.

The crew that left Saturday morning will relieve the team that left earlier this month.

