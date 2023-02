There's an ongoing investigation into the shooting, and detectives are still piecing together what led to the gunfire.

POINCIANA, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to speak about a shooting that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Sawfish Drive in Poinciana. Two adults were airlifted to a local hospital while another was pronounced dead.

There's an ongoing investigation into the shooting, and detectives are still piecing together what led to the gunfire.

The news conference is set for 8:30 p.m. and can be watched on 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook and YouTube.