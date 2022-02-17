Silver Alert issued for missing Davenport man

Gilbert Ketler, 72, was last seen driving away Thursday morning from his home.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Gilbert Ketler.

He was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Thursday driving away from his home on High Vista Drive in Davenport.

Ketler was driving his white 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with FL tag IFX9.

He's described as a 5-foot-10 man with blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing tan shorts, a blue shirt, a tan jacket and glasses.

Deputies say Ketler is possibly headed to Pennsylvania.

If you see Kelter or know where he may be, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.