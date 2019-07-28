WAHNETA, Fla. — The search is on for a man accused of stabbing someone late Saturday at a sports bar.

The suspect, a man believed to between the age of 19-21 years old, might go by the name of Wilbur or Antonio, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He is thin, has a beard and his left ear is pierced, authorities say.

Deputies responded around 11:40 p.m. to the El Centenario Sports Bar at 3172 Rifle Range Road on a call about a man who was stabbed in the stomach area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hensley at 863-678-4115 or, to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

