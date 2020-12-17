'Blessed that no one was hurt': Clean up continues after severe weather rocks Polk County neighborhood

The NWS will be out Thursday morning to survey the area.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Broken trees, debris scattered, windows broken out and a roof torn off-- that's the scene of one Polk County neighborhood after severe weather rolled through the area.

"I was outside and I just see sheet rock flying through the air! I had just gotten home from work and my roof was being torn off," Scott Leavitt said.

The majority of the damage came from his home.

"If I would’ve stayed outside 15 more seconds I would’ve been in this mess. It's wiped out my car, my Harley, my truck, and it sucks," Leavitt said.

The neighborhood just east of US Highway 98 North is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says two streets, in particular, were hit the hardest.

Sheriff Grady Judd reports that while two homes appear to be inhabitable, a majority of the damage was to trees and the exterior of homes.

A door-to-door safety check by the sheriff's office shows no injuries as a result of the severe weather, something both Judd and Emergency Management Director Paul Womble are grateful for.

"Once again it's a wonderful day whenever no one's injured. We can repair houses. We can grow new trees. But we can't bring a life back that dies as a result of a horrible event," Judd said in a press conference.

Womble echoed the sentiment saying it was a "blessing that no one was hurt."

Carole Ames and her grandchildren were home when the tornado hit. They were just about to go out, but Ames' intuition told her they better stay home.

"All of a sudden boom! The girls and I all fell on the ground and they said, 'Omg thank you grandma you saved us!' To have it this close, is crazy. I can just feel my blood going. You just get scared and you’re happy you’re alive," Ames said.

While most of the damage is contained to that area, the work is far from over. Lakeland Electric continues to restore power, deputies will be out all night while "people are putting their lives back together," and further plans to assess damage are being made.

According to Womble, the National Weather Service will be out tomorrow to survey the area.

"This actually was part of, what appears to be, a storm system that impacted Pinellas, Hillsborough and here in Polk," Womble said.

A tornado warning was in effect for parts of Polk County earlier Wednesday. The warning expired at 5:30 p.m.

