Polk County teacher battling leukemia dies from COVID-19 complications

Kelly Peterson was reportedly advised not the get the COVID-19 vaccine by her doctor because she was dealing with cancer.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Students and staff at a Winter Haven elementary school are mourning the loss of one of their own. Teacher Kelly Peterson has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

"The world will never be the same, early this morning Kelly Peterson earned her angel wings," Kelly's sister Christy Peterson wrote Monday on Facebook. "She passed from complications from Covid. It was too much for her body to fight. She went peacefully and did not suffer"

Christy told The Ledger that Kelly had a weak immune system and her doctors advised her not to get the vaccine, afraid her body would not be able to handle it. Kelly, just 41 years old, was reportedly battling leukemia.

Kelly was a fifth grade teacher at Lake Shipp Elementary, where she is remembered for her dedication to the role and her passion for connecting with students.

"She has touched hundreds of students' lives and had made a lasting impression on us all. Her Lake Shipp family will dearly miss that contagious smile and laugh she always had," the school wrote on Facebook.