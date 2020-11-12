Bonfire accident sends 4 teens to the hospital in Polk County

First responders say the fire grew rapidly after someone poured gasoline on it.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Four teenagers were hurt and rushed to the hospital after one of them poured gasoline onto a bonfire in Polk City on Thursday night.

It happened in the yard at a home off Hammock Loop.

When one of the teens poured the gasoline on the fire, first responders say the fire grew rapidly, hurting those around it.

One of the teens was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, two others were rushed in an ambulance to the same hospital, while the fourth was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Details surrounding the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Fire officials said two boys and two girls were involved.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

