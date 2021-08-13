Polk County trash collection delayed due to worker shortage

The county says it is operating with about 12 fewer garbage truck drivers than normal.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — People living in Polk County may start to see delays in their trash pickup.

That's because, like so many other industries, Polk County Waste & Recycling is experiencing a worker shortage.

Nearly 700,000 tons of trash are collected each year from across the county. And with about 12 fewer truck drivers than normal, the county says the work for each employee is piling on.

“We want to apologize, as we know how inconvenient this is for our residents,” Ana Wood, the Waste & Recycling director, said in a statement. “Please be patient as we work to serve you during this pandemic-related labor shortage."

She added that the county and its partner were working to find solutions.

In the mean time, if you need to report a missed, collection or request a bulk pickup service, you can submit a request at PolkWasteWise.net.

Polk County will also be posting service delays or changes on its website and social media pages until schedules return to normal.