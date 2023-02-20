Polk County to waive collection fees on unpaid court fines for 1 day only

When the fines are cleared, customers can proceed with having their driver's license reinstated.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials say they are pumping the brakes on collection fees to help drivers get back on the road.

As part of their Operation Green Light, county officials say collection fees applied to unpaid court fines will be waived. This will also save people up to 40 percent on their fines, the Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller said in a news release Monday.

“This is an important opportunity for people to save money, settle their fines, and restore their driving privileges so they can legally drive again,” Clerk Stacy Butterfield said in a statement. “Driving with a suspended license is a serious issue and can lead to financial burdens, a revoked license or even jail time.

"We have endured several challenging years, Operation Green Light is one way the Clerk’s office is working to better serve our customers and community.”

Operation Green Light will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Polk County Courthouse on 255 North Broadway Avenue in Bartow. Those who can't make it to the courthouse can also call by phone to pay off their collection fees at 863-534-4446.

Those who attend the one-day event are asked to keep the following in mind before arriving, the county says:

Customers must pay the fine in the county they received the fine

Payment methods include cash, money order, credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay or checks. A 3.5 percent processing fee will be applied to credit card purchases

Late fees and reinstatement fees still apply, if applicable

The Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles will also be at the event to issue new driver's licenses