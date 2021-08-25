Polk County leaders warn residents of water inspection scam

In a news release, the county says the letters are not affiliated with Polk County Utilities.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County leaders are warning people who've received mailers advertising a free water inspection to not buy into the scam.

In a news release, the county says the letters are not affiliated with Polk County Utilities or any of the region's public water utilities.

Citing reports on similar scams, the county says the companies sending the mailers will "test your water, 'find' a problem and then attempt to sell expensive filtering equipment that is unnecessary."