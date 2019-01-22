BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools are ending bus service for charter students, and they may also decide to get rid of "courtesy busing" for some students who live within two miles of their school and could otherwise walk.

The decision was made at a Jan. 8 school board meeting amid an annual transportation review to deal with bus driver shortages and limited funding.

"Polk County Public Schools is moving forward with plans to discontinue bus service for charter school students," a statement on the school district's website said. "In addition, we are still researching the elimination of courtesy busing for some students. We are reviewing each case on an individual basis and working to see if other alternatives or solutions are available."

The school system currently provides transportation for approximately 350 students who attend 12 charter school campuses, according to the website.

A district spokesperson said extra school buses were being made available to affected charter schools that wanted them, but those charter campuses would be responsible for providing the drivers.

Click here for more information about the decision-making process, including links to frequently asked questions.

