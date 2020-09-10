Local pastor, neighbors rescue woman from fire that left a man dead

When crews arrived, they found a shed engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the adjacent mobile home.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man was found dead after a shed and mobile home caught fire late Thursday night, Polk County Fire Rescue says.

Just before 11 p.m., rescue crews were called to a mobile home fire in Winter Haven. When crews arrived, they found a shed engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the adjacent mobile home.

Crews were told someone was living in the shed and that someone may be trapped inside the mobile home. As crews battled the fire, they began to search the home and shed. They then found a man dead inside the shed but the mobile home empty.

Fire rescue was then told neighbors, along with a local pastor, had pulled a woman from the mobile home before rescue crews arrived and had been taken to the hospital.

The fire was eventually put out and the scene was turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office and Polk County Sheriff's Office for investigation. Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

