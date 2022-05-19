Man accused of groping woman at Polk County travel center

He allegedly followed the woman to her car and exposed himself.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Law enforcement is looking to question a man seen on video in connection to an alleged groping case in Polk County.

A woman reported that just before 1 a.m. on May 2 at the Dixie Boy Travel Center, someone inappropriately touched her, according to Heartland Crime Stoppers. The man allegedly then followed the woman to her car and exposed himself against its window as she sat inside.

He's described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with curly, dirty blonde, shoulder-length hair.

The woman later told Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators that she saw a Facebook post about a similar incident that allegedly happened to another person in Tampa. The person said to be involved reportedly looked very similar to the case in Polk City.