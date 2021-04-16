Polk County's COVID-19 vaccine portal to close Sunday, health department says

The county says it will transition its vaccine efforts to more walk-up vaccination sites across the county.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County's COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal will close Sunday, county health department officials say.

The portal will officially close at 11:59 p.m. on April 18. The county's call center will remain open until April 23.

County officials say because the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widely available across the county, the health department is transitioning its vaccination efforts to walk-up vaccine locations where no appointments are necessary.

"We are thankful for our community vaccination partners and the Polk County

Board of County Commissioners who have been a tremendous asset to DOH-Polk in helping us provide COVID-19 vaccines to our residents," Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, said in a statement. "As vaccine availability expands across the county, we continue to encourage residents 16 years of age and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine."

If you do want to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Polk County after April 18, the health department says you'll be able to do so through Lakeland Regional Health. To book an appointment, click here, or call 863-904-1895. Appointments will be available for scheduling 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department says it will transition to hosting walk-up vaccination events on certain days of the week. On April 20, a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site will be at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies across Polk County. For information on how to get a vaccine at a local pharmacy, click here.