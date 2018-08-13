A school bus driver shortage will continue to cause delays in Polk County -- at least through next week.

When students returned to class Monday, at least 35 buses were operating on delays of up to an hour.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd told 10News said this year was worse than prior ones.

"We've normally had some the first week of school -- right around 20-45 minutes," Byrd said. "But, there are more of those delays this year."

Byrd said students would not be marked late if bus delays caused them to be tardy.

"We do take ownership in knowing that those delays were on our side," she said.

The district indicated at least five bus routes would have 20-30 minute delays Monday afternoon, as children returned from school.

"We're hoping, by the end of next week, to have really ironed all of this out," Byrd said.

