HUDSON, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff's deputies say a 38-year-old man exchanged hundreds of pornographic images with an 11-year-old girl.

Michael Caraway of Hudson was arrested and charged with directing the sexual performance of a child, transmission of material harmful to a minor and use of two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Investigators said they went to the victim's home in unincorporated Polk County, where they said her guardians were concerned she was being solicited by a man she met when he was doing construction work at the house.

Deputies said they found more than 450 pornographic images on the victim's phone of herself, which she said she sent to the suspect at his direction. They also found more than 50 images of the suspect's genitalia the victim said he had sent to her.

Investigators said once Caraway was arrested, he was interviewed and admitted to detectives to having explicit sexual conversations with the victim through text messages. Deputies said he also told them he had sent the victim adult pornography from various websites and admitted to "making out" with the same victim in another county.

Detectives said they took Caraway's electronic devices and more charges are pending. He's being held at the Polk County Jail on $20,000 bond.

