FORT MEADE, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff's deputies are searching for whoever is responsible for stealing a large marble slab from a Polk County cemetery.

Deputies said the slab was intended for the grave of a woman who recently died. Investigators say it was stolen between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21 from the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Meade.

Editor's note: The picture above shows the empty space for the missing slab (on right) which is identical to the slab on the left.

The slab is 7-by-3-feet and is four inches thick. It had been placed on a burial plot about 20 years ago when the woman bought it for herself and husband. The marble slab had been undisturbed until recently.

Deputies said the woman died earlier this month and was buried on Aug. 16 in her plot. The stone slab was moved to another area of the cemetery before the burial but was to be put back once the ground had settled.

Cemetery crew told deputies that they found the slab missing three days after they last saw it. The cemetery said the gray marble slab is worth about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Wright at 863-499-2400 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

