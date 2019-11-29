LAKELAND, Fla. — An armed person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, deputies say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland.

Investigators haven't yet said what led up to the shooting, but they confirmed no deputies were hurt.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information during a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter