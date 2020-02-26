BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies hit a person who stepped in front of their patrol car.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Broadway Avenue and Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road.

Deputies say the person walked in front of the patrol car while crossing the street and was taken to the hospital.

The deputy didn’t suffer any injuries. PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

