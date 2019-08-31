WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble says that county is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

At an 11 a.m. briefing on Saturday morning, Womble said he was "hopeful" about the latest storm path update with Hurricane Dorian possibly moving further east.

"We're still prepared, our facilities, our staff, everything," Womble said.

The county's 200-person EOC staff is on standby.

Polk County is still concerned about any rain Dorian may bring, since areas are already flooded. Crews are worried about roads washing out and trees toppling over as the soil becomes more saturated.

The county is currently under a State of Emergency. Sandbags are still being distributed and shelters are still being prepared in case the storm shifts closer toward Polk County.

