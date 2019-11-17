LAKELAND, Fla. — A large fire continues burning into the morning at a Polk County recycling facility.

Firefighters first were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday to Pallet Recycle, located at 2424 Lasso Lane, and have continued to battle the fire into Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called late Saturday night to battle a fire at Pallet Recycle in Lakeland, Florida.

Google

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

