Polk commissioners trash-talk one of their garbage contractors, threatening to end agreement

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County commissioners are talking trash about one of their major garbage haulers.

For months, people living in the western part of Polk County have complained about FCC Environmental Services for failing to pick up their trash.

Now, the county has put the company on notice.

“There’s a lot of trash. A lot of stink in the air through the holiday,” said customer Graham Allen. “It has been 13 days as of today since anyone has picked up my trash.”

“We’ve had trucks pull up to our residence, slow down and just drive right on by," said customer David Hughes.

Commissioners say it’s been an issue for months. They point the finger at FCC Environmental Services, accusing the company of failing to follow through on their contract.

Among those upset is County Commissioner Bill Braswell, who says he’s had trash troubles of his own.

“Two guys and a truck. Nobody picked up any garbage,” said Commissioner Braswell. “They just backed on down the road.”

“The company fully realizes that we’ve got a problem,” said FCC’s General Manager Jim Suter, who was hired in October to correct the problems.

FCC admits it has had issues, blaming staffing due to COVID, growth in western Polk County, technology and pick-up route maps that have failed to keep up. They say they’ve hired more drivers, supervisors, and are updating their technology.

But, Polk commissioners say other solid waste companies, including some in their own county, have dealt with those same problems more effectively. So now, they’ve put FCC on notice to clean up their own act over the course of the next month, or else.

“You better get off your butt and go to work and get this taken care of,” said Commissioner Rick Wilson. “Because there’s gonna be hell to pay.”

“Thirty days is a pretty short timeframe. It’s certainly going to be a challenge,” said Suter. “But I don’t think we’re going to fail.”

Commissioners weren’t so confident, directing the county manager to come up with a plan, including a list of options and alternatives should they decide to kick their current trash collector to the curb.