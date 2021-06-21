Polk County deputies search for man accused of shooting, killing Auburndale man

The sheriff's office says Kelvin Ford, 41, is armed and dangerous.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County deputies are asking for help finding a man they say is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office says Kelvin Ford, 41, also known as "Cat Man", shot a man who was sitting in his car around 11:00 a.m. on June 18 in Auburndale. The man then tried to drive away from Ford, according to a press release, and eventually crashed on Old Dixie Highway.

Deputies say the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators are still searching for Ford and ask that if anyone sees him, they do not confront or engage with him.

Anyone with information that could lead to Ford's arrest is asked to call 911 or submit a tip through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). Those who submit tips can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.