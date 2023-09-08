Polk County man $1M richer after winning $5 scratch-off

Adam Wilson, 39, chose to receive his winnings in one lump-sum payment of $640,000.00, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man is a million dollars richer after playing a $5 scratch-off he purchased from a 7-Eleven in Winter Haven.

Adam Wilson, 39, purchased the lucky THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ Scratch-Off game from the gas station located at 4000 Recker Highway, the Florida Lottery wrote in a statement.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Wilson chose to receive his winnings in one lump-sum payment of $640,000, the Florida Lottery said.

The THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ game features over $79 million in cash prizes, including 8 top prizes of $1 million.