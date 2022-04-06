Polk deputies searching for man accused of burglarizing vacation home in Davenport

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Townes at 863-944-9717.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a Davenport vacation home at a time when people were staying at the residence.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says at around 7 a.m. on April 1, a woman was woken up by a man shining a flashlight into her face. The woman was staying at a vacation rental at Windsor Island Resort.

Authorities say the man threw a sheet at the woman and left. The woman was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the man could be between the ages of 19-21 years old, 6-foot, 3-inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He may have also been wearing a gray hoodie.