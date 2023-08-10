PCSO: Man killed in motorcycle crash near Haines City

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man from Davenport was killed Wednesday night, Aug. 9, after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A statement from the sheriff's office said deputies were called to the scene of the crash at about 7:35 p.m. on Lake Marion Creek Road, north of Canal Road, between Haines City and Poinciana. Detectives from PSCO Traffic Homicide Investigations were also called to the scene and began taking witness statements and examining evidence.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was driving fast when he hit a sharp curve in the road, losing control of his motorcycle and sliding into oncoming traffic where he crashed into a 2021 Nissan Altima. He then fell off the bike and went under the Nissan. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Polk County Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, but the hospital pronounced him dead at 9:14 p.m.