Polk school board approves $22M project to add middle school at Bella Citta Elementary

The project also calls for the construction of a gymnasium, dining room and track.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County School Board recently approved funding a project that would add a middle school to Bella Citta Elementary in Davenport.

The new addition will cost the school district $22 million. Besides creating classrooms for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, the project also calls for the construction of a gymnasium, dining room and track.

The Lakeland Ledger reports that the site of the school is 20 acres and has the ability to accommodate fine arts classrooms.

School Board member Kay Fields was the lone dissenting vote. Fields was concerned the lot size was too small to squeeze in another school.