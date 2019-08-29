HOMELAND, Fla. — One person was killed in a school bus crash in Polk County Thursday.

Investigators said a car crashed into the bus and the driver of the car is dead.

Deputies said all four students who were on the school bus, the bus driver and the bus attendant were checked out by EMS and are okay.

Investigators said the bus and car hit head-on. It does not look like it's the school bus driver's fault, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.