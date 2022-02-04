Polk offers self-haul trash service to residents who are still seeing garbage pile up

Customers who are still seeing spotty service can now haul their own trash to the county landfill at no extra charge.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County is still seeing hundreds of complaints when it comes to one of its biggest trash haulers.

FCC environmental services was given a reprieve earlier this week, but customers who are still seeing spotty service can now haul their own trash to the county landfill at no extra charge.

County commissioners say FCC is doing a better job. Complaints are down 62 percent over the previous month. Still, they wanted to offer customers an option.

If residential account holders were still not seeing their trash picked up they can report it, and once verified, they will be issued a temporary code that must be used before their next pick-up date.

The code allows them to enter the Polk landfill on DeCastro Road in Winter Haven and dispose of their trash at no charge.

“The only items that we will accept are the items that would’ve been picked up,” said Polk Waste and Recycling’s Brian Cogswell.

“So, the items that would’ve fit in your garbage can, plus an additional two bags or two bulk items, yard waste or the recyclables that would’ve been collected.”

Customers had mixed feelings about the self-haul program.

Some of them don’t see this as free at all since it’s their time, sweat and gasoline getting the trash out to the dump.

Others said it’s better than watching trash pile up on the curb.

No word yet on how long the self-haul option will be offered, but it will likely be based on FCC’s continued performance level as well as the number of people taking advantage of the self-haul option.