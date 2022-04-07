x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Couple names baby after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

There's a new little sheriff in town — and his name is Grady James.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One newborn baby in Polk County is already making a name for himself.

His name is Grady James after everyone's favorite outspoken Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Parents Terry and Jillian met Judd at the Christmas Service at Highland Park Church in Lakeland, the sheriff's office shared on Instagram. That's where they told the sheriff their plans to name their baby boy after him.

Now, the new little sheriff is here — all 6 pounds and 12 ounces of him.

"We think we’re in love," the sheriff's office wrote in a post. "Congratulations to this sweet little family!!"

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Polk County recycling returns, state of emergency extended