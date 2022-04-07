Couple names baby after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

There's a new little sheriff in town — and his name is Grady James.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One newborn baby in Polk County is already making a name for himself.

His name is Grady James after everyone's favorite outspoken Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Parents Terry and Jillian met Judd at the Christmas Service at Highland Park Church in Lakeland, the sheriff's office shared on Instagram. That's where they told the sheriff their plans to name their baby boy after him.

Now, the new little sheriff is here — all 6 pounds and 12 ounces of him.